George W. Bush 'invited son of Osama bin Laden to White House'

The son of Osama bin Laden has claimed he was invited to the White House in the final days of George W. Bush's presidency in a last-ditch attempt to discover the whereabouts of the world's most wanted terrorist.

Omar bin Laden, the fourth son of the al-Qaeda leader, claims he received a visit from White House staff in January 2009 at his home in Doha, the capital of Qatar.“They invited me to accompany them to the White House, offered to defend, help and protect me, on the condition that I helped them find my father,” he told Spanish daily newspaper La Vanguardia, in an interview published on Monday.But the 29-year-old said he refused because of filial duty. “I told them I was sorry but it wasn't something I could do. He is my father and I am his son, and as is the way the son must love and respect his father,” he said, adding: “Even if in many cases a man may be against the ideas of his father.”But the son who was once groomed to take over from bin Laden later admitted that he had had no contact with his father for almost a decade.The younger Bin Laden claims to have renounced violence and walked away from his father's compound in the Tora Bora mountains of Afghanistan, months before the attacks on September 11, 2001.“Since I was at his side I have not received any messages from my father,” he admitted.In the intervening years, Omar married a British woman, 25 years his senior, who converted to Islam and changed her name from Jane Felix-Browne to Zaina.The couple married in 2007 but separated last summer reportedly after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. The split came several weeks after it emerged that a surrogate mother from Bristol was carrying twins for the couple. The pregnancy ended in a miscarriage.Omar bin Laden is now offering his services as a Middle East peace envoy. Asked if he thought his father was dead or alive he answered: “I do not know, but I think he's alive.”A spokesman for the White House said no comment would be made on activities carried out under the previous administration: “We cannot provide any insight as to whether such a thing happened or not.”(Source: The Daily Telegraph)