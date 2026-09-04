Pezeshkian: Environmental protection is a pillar of national and social security

TEHRAN - President Masoud Pezeshkian has described environmental protection as a key pillar of the country’s national and social security, stressing that the preservation of natural resources must be addressed within this framework.

Speaking at a meeting with environmental experts on Thursday, Pezeshkian said the government was prepared to create the necessary conditions for using the plans, ideas and initiatives put forward by environmental activists and specialists.

He added that the government would support scientific and practical solutions for addressing the country’s real environmental challenges, IRNA reported.

Pezeshkian emphasized that tackling environmental problems requires close cooperation among the government, universities, the private sector, civil society organizations and the public.

“This shared capacity must be used to move toward sustainable governance, balanced development and the protection of the country’s resources for future generations,” he said.

The president also identified education and public awareness as key elements in reforming consumption patterns and protecting the environment.

“If we invest in properly educating the next generation, we are in fact investing in the future of the country,” Pezeshkian said.

He warned that without educating children and teenagers from an early age about environmental protection, efficient use of water and electricity, energy management and social responsibility toward natural resources, future generations could repeat patterns of environmental degradation, even if significant resources are spent on environmental protection today.

Pezeshkian stressed that environmental awareness should begin at school, saying that teaching students how to use water, electricity, gas, and other natural resources responsibly should be incorporated into the educational and developmental process.

Other issues raised during the meeting included prioritizing the reuse and recycling of water, strengthening the role of environmental experts in agriculture and water-use efficiency, preventing excessive extraction of mineral resources, and making greater use of universities in addressing environmental challenges.