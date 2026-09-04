ICCIMA, IRU examine routes for facilitating money transfer

TEHRAN- The President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) during a webinar meeting with the new Secretary-General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), examined routes for facilitating money transfers between the Iran Chamber and the IRU.

According to IRNA, quoting the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Samad Hassanzadeh on Wednesday held a webinar meeting to discuss ways to facilitate fund transfers between the Iran Chamber and the IRU.

At the outset of the online meeting, the President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture congratulated the new IRU Secretary-General on assuming his role, stating: "We are very pleased that a scientific and economically cultured figure has accepted this responsibility."

Hassanzadeh, expressing hope for the beginning of a new era of effective cooperation between the Iran Chamber and the International Road Transport Union, emphasized: "The continued issuance of TIR carnets can strengthen Iran's position in the regional transit network."

Referring to the problems of money transfers due to sanctions, the Iran Chamber President outlined the efforts made to identify routes for facilitating fund transfers to the IRU.

Hassanzadeh also expressed readiness to establish a limited barter mechanism under IRU supervision, saying: "It is proposed that the IRU design a limited barter mechanism through which Iran could settle part of the value of services through non-sanctioned goods, or that these amounts be paid through a bank designated by the IRU."

Appreciating the IRU's continued support for the Iran Chamber, he requested: "The credit that this union allocates to Iran should be increased."

Hassanzadeh said: "We request that Iran's TIR carnet quota and credit line be increased by the IRU so that Iranian operators are not forced to resort to non-TIR methods."

The Iran Chamber President, commending the IRU's valuable cooperation with Iran over many years, called for facilitating operational pathways and said: "We hope this cooperation will continue in the new era with a fresh perspective and effective support, leading to the strengthening of Iran's position in the TIR system."

Keyvan Kashfi, a member of the Iran Chamber's Board of Directors, also congratulated the Tunisian nation on Habib Turki's election as Secretary-General of the International Road Transport Union, expressing hope that solutions would be offered to sustain and strengthen cooperation.

Habib Turki, in this online meeting, stated that his priority is the continuation of cooperation and problem-solving, emphasizing: "We stand firmly and resolutely by your side."

He referred to efforts to find channels for facilitating money transfers in light of international sanctions, and addressing the Iran Chamber President, said: "I thank you for acting proactively and responsibly to find methods for money transfers."

Habib Turki outlined three routes for facilitating money transfers between the Iran Chamber and the IRU and said: "With the channels we have evaluated so far, we are very hopeful that the problem of fund transfers between the Iran Chamber and the IRU will be resolved."

Increasing Iran's credit with the IRU, accelerating the process of sending carnets to Iran, and selecting new agents were among the key topics discussed in this online meeting.

EF/MA