Iran lose to DPR Korea at AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 qualifier

TEHRAN - Stoppage time goals from Kang Wi Song and Kang Myong Bom saw DPR Korea claim a 2-1 win over Iran in Viet Tri on Thursday to move into pole position in Group C of the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 qualifiers as Palestine won 2-1 against Vietnam.

Kang Wi Song’s 92nd minute header had cancelled out Mohammadmahdi Jannianavaei’s 47th minute opener for the Iranians before Kang Myong Bom hit the 94th minute winner for O Thae Song’s side.

The victory is DPR Korea’s second in a row in Group C and moves them onto six points, three ahead of the Iranians and Palestine with Vietnam sitting on the bottom of the table without a point.