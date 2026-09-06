Iran defeat Vietnam at AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027 qualifier

TEHRAN – Iran finished runners-up in Group C of the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers after coming from behind to defeat hosts Vietnam 3-1 on Sunday.

Vietnam took the lead in the 41st minute when Nguyen Quoc Khanh was played through on goal by Dau Hong Phong before beating Iran goalkeeper Amimahdi Maghsoudi with a shot at the near post.

Iran responded five minutes after the restart. A long throw from Amirmohammad Karimi caused confusion in the Vietnamese penalty area, and Arian Maali pounced to level the score after the hosts failed to clear the danger.

The visitors completed their comeback in the 63rd minute when Mahan Beheshti calmly converted a penalty to put Iran 2-1 ahead.

Iran then sealed the victory deep into stoppage time, with Abolfazl Zadeh Attar making no mistake from the spot in the 95th minute to complete the 3-1 win.

The result saw Iran finish second in Group C, while Vietnam were beaten on home soil despite taking an early lead.