Iran beat Palestine in AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 qualifier

TEHRAN - Iran turned on the power in the second half to defeat Palestine 2-1 in their AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers Group C tie on Monday.

Both sides failed to convert their chances in the first half but that changed six minutes into the second period with forward Mahdi Chesmberah shrugging off markers to unleash a sizzler from 25 meters to put Iran ahead.

The second came 20 minutes later, with substitute Erfan Khodadadian Miri finding space behind the Palestine defense to slot home from the top of the penalty box.

Palestine tried to find their way back but could reduce the deficit by one, with forward Jasin Abouchaker netting in the first minute of added time.