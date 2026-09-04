Iran wins three medals at World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix

TEHRAN – Iranian athletes won one gold and two bronze medals at the World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Series.

Muju Taekwondowon hosts the World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix on Sept. 4 and the World Taekwondo Grand Prix from Sept. 5-7, marking the first time the Grand Prix will be held in Korea and a landmark occasion for one of the sport's most iconic venues.

The World Taekwondo Grand Prix features the world's top athletes competing in their Olympic weight categories, and this marks the second event of the year following the first stop in Rome

in June.

Muju Taekwondowon has a strong history of hosting major World Taekwondo events, having staged the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge in 2022, 2023 and 2025, the World Taekwondo Diamond Games in 2024 and 2025, and the World Taekwondo Championships in 2017.

For Taekwondo competition is being held across 10 weight categories, spanning M K44 -58kg, – 63kg, -70kg, -80kg and +80kg, and W K44 -47kg, -52kg, -57kg, -65kg and +65kg. The event is set to feature an elite field, with nine of the 10 Paris 2024 Paralympic gold medalists in attendance.