EU move aimed to cover up rights violations in Bahrain: Iran MP

TEHRAN – MP Parviz Sorouri of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said that the European Union has imposed sanctions on 32 Iranian officials to whitewash the blatant violation of human rights in Bahrain.

The lawmaker has made the remarks in response to the EU’s recent decision to impose asset freeze and travel ban on 32 Iranian officials, claiming they had been involved in human rights violations.“The U.S. considers Iran the engine of recent developments in the region, so we see they adopt a resolution against Iran while Saudi Arabia is killing people in Bahrain,” he said.People are being tortured in Bahrain, but the EU takes action against Iran based on a number of baseless accusations, the MP said.“These actions were not entirely unexpected and we should expect further actions.”They adopted hostile policy toward Tehran because Iran has condemned the crimes perpetrated by the Saudi and Bahraini governments against Bahraini protesters and it reveals their double-standard approach toward human rights, the lawmaker added.