Commander highlights Iran’s close watch on borders

TEHRAN - Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Pourdastan says the country’s Armed Forces are closely monitoring all developments in border areas and across the Middle East.

The brave Iranian Armed Forces vigilantly keep a close watch on all movements by ill-wishers, Pourdastan said on Sunday, adding that in case of the slightest move against Iran’s security, the Armed Forces will act with full strength, Press TV reported.“If the enemy makes the slightest mistake, it will receive a crushing response,” Pourdastan pointed out.The commander said the Armed Forces enjoy unity and solidarity.“Today, enemies do not engage in direct war with Iran; rather, they have taken up the method of supporting takfiri groups and strengthening terrorists in the region to counter Islamic Iran’s influence,” he added.He also noted that the Iranian Armed Forces have managed to make great achievements in manufacturing military equipment.Pourdastan reiterated that no super power is able to counter the Iranian nation.In recent years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and systems.Iran has also conducted other major military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art equipment.Iran has announced time and again that its military might poses no threat to other countries, stating that its defense doctrine is merely based on deterrence.MD/OS