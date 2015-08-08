Concert disorder makes gloomy night for Reza Yazdani’s fans

TEHRAN -- The concert that rock star Reza Yazdani performed at the Grand Hall of the Interior Ministry in Tehran on Friday descended into disarray after a one-hour delay starting the performance and technical problems with the venue’s sound system.

A large number of concertgoers and guests vacated the hall in protest over the disruptions, the Persian service of ILNA reported on Saturday.The audience also criticized the organizers for lack of brochures for the concert and inept lighting design, which they claimed it made hard for them to watch the performance.Yazdani and composer Behzad Abdi organized the concert to honor veteran filmmaker Masud Kimiai by performing a repertoire of theme songs of some his movies.A large orchestra conducted by Abdi performed “The Boss”, “Verdict”, “Crime”, “Metropole”, “The Sergeant”, “Protest”, “Snake Fang” and several other theme songs for Kimiai’s films.After a short intermission, Kimiai came on stage to express his thanks to the organizers and the audience.“It was a really good night recalling all the moments of my films,” he said.“I will never part from my commitment and ideals; I live with my ideals, I make films with my ideals and I thank you for organizing such a beautiful night for me,” he added.Photo: Filmmaker Masud Kimiai (L) speaks to the audience during a concert by rocker Reza Yazdani (C) and composer Behzad Abdi (R) at the Grand Hall of the Interior Ministry in Tehran on August 7, 2015. Yazdani performed a repertoire of the theme songs of some Kimiai’s movies at the concert. (Mehr/Majid Haqdust)MMS/YAWEND