Iran calls UN human rights report invalid

TEHRAN - Iran’s Foreign Ministry has said a recent UN report on the human rights situation in Iran is drawn up based a resolution that is basically biased and lacks any legal credibility.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always insisted that the resolution, on the basis of which this report was drafted, has been adopted in favor of the political objectives of certain countries, and lacks legal credibility,” Tasnim quoted ministry spokeswoman Marziyeh Afkham as saying on Sunday.Her statements came in response to the human rights report presented by the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to the annual United Nations General Assembly conference.Afkham explained that Ban’s report has in multiple cases cited biased sources, while Iran had already provided “firm and documented” answers to the draft version of the report.SP/P