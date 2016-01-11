Arak heavy water reactor undergoes change

TEHRAN - Iran has taken out the core of its heavy water reactor in Arak to bring it into compliance with its nuclear deal with the world powers that will now require the sextet to initiate action to remove all sanctions against Tehran, an informed source told FNA on Monday.

“The operation was accomplished today (Monday) and the core has been filled with cement,” he added.According to the source, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is to confirm the operation in the next few days in a final communique on Iran's full compliance with its undertakings under the Vienna nuclear deal“Following the IAEA approval, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini will issue a joint statement to declare that Iran has met its end of the bargain,” the source said, adding, “And then it will be the six world powers’ turn to comply with their undertakings and clear the sanctions.”SP