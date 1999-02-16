Car-Racing and Tourism Office Starts Work in Ormiyeh

TEHRAN On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the office of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Car-Racing and Tourism Center started work in Ormiyeh, West Azarbaijan Province. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the office, Hojjatoleslam Sepehri, the general managers of the West Azarbaijan's Culture and Islamic Guidance Department referred to the importance of attracting tourists to the country, saying that tourism sector He further appriciated the officials in charge of the establishement of Car-Racing and Tourism Office in Ormiyeh, adding that formation of such centers paves the way for more economic and social development of the country.



The newly established office is responsible to issue the international driving license and authomobile ownership documents, give transit number plates and provide tourists with different auto services.