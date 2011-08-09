Islamic countries should unite with Iran: imam of Al-Azhar Mosque

TEHRAN – Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyib, the imam of Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo, believes that Muslim countries must seek unity with Iran, says Sheikh Hassan Abdullah of the Muslim Scholars Gathering in Lebanon.





Sheikh Abdullah made the remarks in an interview with the IRNA following a recent meeting between the society members and Sheikh al-Tayyib.





Quoting Sheikh al-Tayyib, he said the Zionist regime will reap the greatest benefit if Muslim countries fail to achieve unity.





He added the meeting with Sheikh al-Tayyib was intended to utilize his guidelines and become familiar with his stance on Shiites. He said such meetings will continue in line with achieving unity among Muslims.





He went on to say that before the ouster of former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak, the Muslim Scholars Gathering of Lebanon had several times tried to hold a meeting with Sheikh al-Tayyib but it could not succeed.





During the meeting, the society proposed holding a joint conference between the Sunni and Shiite scholars in Cairo under the chairmanship of Sheikh al-Tayyib with the purpose of discussing issues related to the Islamic unity, Sheikh Abdullah said.





Al-Tayyib accepted the proposal and emphasized that holding such a conference would certainly play an important role in clarifying the existing misunderstandings between Sunni and Shiite Muslims, he added.





Elsewhere in his remarks he said, “We should think of Iran from the viewpoint of Al-Tayyib who believes that the country is making efforts to help increase the power of Islamic countries.”





Over the last month, several delegations from Iran and Hezbollah movement have held talks with Sheikh al-Tayyib.