Comedy king Akbar Abdi undergoes kidney transplant

TEHRAN -- Veteran Iranian comedian Akbar Abdi has undergone a successful kidney transplant and will continue his career in four months.

The transplant surgery was performed about two months ago and he has recovered, Badi’s a close relative told the Persian service of ISNA on Sunday.

He must be kept in quarantine for the next four months, the relative added.

Masud Dehnamaki’s dramatic comedy “Scandal 2” starring Abdi is currently on screen at Iranian theaters. He also starred in the acclaimed movies “The Actor”, “Love-Stricken”, ”Mother” and “The Snowman”.

ABU/YAW