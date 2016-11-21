French FM to visit Iran in January: IRIB

TEHRAN - French Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development Jean-Marc Ayrault has told IRIB he will visit Iran in January to attend Iran-France joint economic committee meeting.

Ayrault also held talks with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for European and American Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi in Paris on Friday.

The French foreign minister referred to the trip by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to France in January, saying the visit marked a turning point in relations during which bilateral documents were signed.

He called for an expeditious implementation of bilateral agreements.

The chief French diplomat also said it is necessary to fully implement the JCPOA, the official for the nuclear deal between Iran and great powers including France.

Takht-Ravanchi, for his part, expressed satisfaction over the speed of relations between Iran and France in various areas.

He also said the signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action must honor their commitments.

Iran and the 5+1 group - the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia plus Germany - finalized the JCPOA in Vienna in July 2015. The nuclear agreement took effect in January 2016.

The Iranian diplomat also said it is essential to support the Iraqi government and the country’s territorial integrity.

He also highlighted the necessity of ending war in Yemen.

The conflict in Syria should also be settled politically, the deputy foreign minister said.

Noting dangers being posed by terrorism to the Middle East and Europe, he called for cooperation and dialogue in fighting terrorism.



NA/PA

