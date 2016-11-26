Daesh attack reveals its decline: ex-ambassador

TEHRAN – Iran’s former ambassador to Baghdad has censured Daesh’s deadly attack on Arbaeen pilgrims south of Baghdad, saying the move indicates the terrorist group is on decline.

In an article published in the Iran newspaper on Saturday, Hassan Kazemi Qomi said Daesh wanted to “draw attention” by the latest terrorist attack, but if we look at the realities of region, we realize that the terrorist group is losing its power.”

In the Thursday terrorist attack, which happened while pilgrims were returning home, about 100 people, including 71 Iranians, were killed. The attack happened when a booby-trapped truck went off at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad.

“Iraqi forces continue to retake occupied territories and Daesh have to choose between fleeing and fighting,” Kazemi Qomi said.

“Despite its obvious retreat, the [terrorist] group attempts to cover its flaws and lack of power.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kazemi Qomi lauded the great march of Arbaeen, emphasizing that the movement demonstrates the thriving unity among Islamic Ummah.

Pilgrims from around the world gathered last week in Iraq to observe Arbaeen, the 40th day of mourning for Imam Hussein (AS), grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, and the third Shia Imam.

“Among the aims of this [terrorist] operation were destabilizing the region and destroying unity between Iraq and Iran,” he noted.

He continued, “This is while Iran has been on the frontline of fighting extremist movements in the region, especially in Iraq and Syria.”

Kazemi Qomi further praised Iran’s role in fighting terrorism, saying the terrorist attack implies that the Islamic Republic should continue supporting countries who are in fight with extremist groups.

MH/PA