SP phases 17, 18 on verge of complete inauguration

TEHRAN- Phases 17 and 18 of developing Iran’s South Pars gas field (in the Persian Gulf) are on the verge of complete inauguration, according to Hassan Boyeri, the operator of these phases.

Boyeri, who is the managing director of Industrial Projects Management of Iran Company (IPMI), said that some 15.5 billion cubic meters of gas has been injected from these phases to the national network since their first train of gas sweetening was put into operation during the tenth month of Iranian calendar year of 1393 (December 22, 2014-January 20, 2015), Shana reported.

He put the investment for development of phases 17 and 18 of South Pars at $8.1 billion and announced that the four platforms of these phases have the total production capacity of 56 million cubic meters of gas per day.

The huge offshore field, shared with Qatar, covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

