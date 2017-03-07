Rouhani raps U.S. for anti-Iran election report

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has denounced as untrue a recent U.S. report accusing Iran of falling short of international standards for free elections, ISNA reported.

“Elections in Iran are free, healthy, competitive and democratic,” Rouhani told reporters on Tuesday, while speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of Assembly of Experts in Tehran.

Rejecting the U.S. Department of State’s 2016 human rights report on Iran, Rouhani said, “I think those who criticize Iranian elections should take a look at their own recent election and other problems they are facing.”

He further said the recent U.S. presidential election faced protests by both major parties. “Even the current American president casted doubt on the legitimacy of the election before he was elected.”

Back in October, Donald Trump said he would accept the result of the election only if he wins, and casted serious doubt on the legitimacy of the electoral process.

Therefore, Rouhani said, the Americans should pay more attention to their own election process and reform it.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president boasted huge turnout in Iranian elections, saying “this shows that Iranian people trust the elections.”

MH/PA

