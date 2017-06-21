Missile attack show of Iran’s power: former ambassador

TEHRAN – Iran’s former ambassador to Iraq in a commentary published in the Persian language Iran newspaper on Tuesday praised the IRGC missile attack on Daesh as a “show of power”.

“It was a timely act and sent a clear message to terrorist groups and also a message of defense against terrorism to regional countries,” Hassan Kazemi Qomi wrote.

He pointed out that according to Article 51 of the UN Charter, any country attacked by a terrorist group has the right to self-defense.

SP/PA

