Iranian troupe to perform stage adaptation of “Rashomon” in Tehran 

TEHRAN – An Iranian troupe will perform a stage adaptation of Japanese writer Ryunosuke Akutagawa’s 1914 short story “Rashomon” at the Qashqai Hall of Tehran’s City Theater Complex on Monday.

Reza Kuchakzadeh is the director of the play, which is about a righteous samurai, who is fired by his lord. He is faced with the dilemma of choosing between dying of starvation and becoming a thief to survive.

Nazanin Ahmadi and Amir Mohammadi are the main members of the cast for the play.

ABU/MMS