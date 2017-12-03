Iranian children honored at Finnish art exhibition

TEHRAN – Paintings by Iranian children have been awarded diplomas of honor at the 16th International Art Exhibition of Children and Young People in Hyvinkää, Finland.

The children are as follows: Sepideh Sarvari, Hasti Movasati, Hanieh Parandini, Farinaz Chamani, Ali Sameti, Tina Fat’hi, Atena Nikuseresht, Ako Parvizi and Ahmadreza Azdipur, Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults announced on Sunday.

The organizers chose “Together” as the theme of this edition of the exhibition, which opened on October 4 and will run until January 19, 2018.

The triennial exhibition, which is underway at the children’s art center Villa Arttu, is displaying about 200 paintings, drawings, photographs, prints, videos and other digital works from 46 countries.

Photo: A painting by Tina Fat’hi won a diploma of honor at the 16th International Art Exhibition of Children and Young People in Hyvinkää, Finland.

MMS/YAW