Ex-MP proposes bicameral legislature

TEHRAN – Former senior lawmaker Mohammad Reza Bahonar, who serves as secretary general of the Islamic Society of Engineers, has said Iran cannot be ruled with one chamber of parliament, stressing the need for formation of a second chamber.

“In the current situation, the lawmakers are pursuing the demands of different regions, ethnics, genders and classes and what is neglected is national interests,” he said in an interview with the Arman newspaper published on Wednesday.

“That’s why the constitution needs to be changed and two chambers including a senate and an Islamic Assembly be established. This exists in the majority of countries,” he said.

He also said the Rouhani administration has “prudence” but not “bravery”.

MH/PA

