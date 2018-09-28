Iran’s 8-month crude steel output rises 21.6% on year: WSA

TEHRAN- Production of crude steel in Iran stood at 16.437 million tons during the first eight months of 2018, indicating 21.6 percent rise from 13.513 million tons in the same period of time in 2017, according to World Steel Association (WSA).

It is while the world’s steel production during January-August, 2018 rose just 4.7 percent.

The WSA also put Iran’s crude steel output at 1.98 million tons in August of this year, with a nine-percent rise from 1.816 million tons in August of 2017.

Producing 617.398 million tons of crude steel, China stood at the first place in the eight-month period of this year, while India and Japan came next through producing 70.831 million tons and 70.195 million tons of the product, respectively.

MA/MA