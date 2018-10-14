Two corruption-related death penalty cases handed to Supreme Court

TEHRAN – Tehran Province’s chief justice says the cases of two individuals, who were sentenced to death for financial corruption, have been handed to the Supreme Court.

“Appeals have been filed with regard to the cases of Hamid Baqeri-Darmani and Vahid Mazloumin, and the cases have been referred to the Supreme Court,” Qolamhossein Esmaili said, ISNA reported on Saturday.

Earlier this months, the Judiciary announced that Baqeri-Darmani, who was involved in a major corruption case, and Mazloumin, a mogul known as the lord of gold coins in Iran, had been sentenced to death.

MH/PA