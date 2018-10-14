We have new customers for our oil, Iran says

TEHRAN – Iran’s First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri said on Sunday new customers have stepped in for buying crude oil from Iran, IRNA reported.

Speaking in a ceremony on the occasion of World Standards Day in Tehran, the official noted that along with the new buyers negotiations are under way with the old oil customers as well on finding ways for keeping the trade on track.

“Americans should know that the countries which are being sanctioned will find solutions to successfully pass the situation,” Jahangiri said.

Jahangiri further mentioned the increase in oil prices saying, “The U.S. was counting on Saudis to offset Iranian losses and therefore prevent a surge in oil prices; however clearly Saudi Arabia hasn’t been quite successful in this regard and now with the prices over $80 we gain the same revenue even with our exports being cut to half.”

The vice president also called on Iran’s private sector to increase non-oil exports in order to increase the country’s revenues to withstand the sanctions.

“We can still export oil and non-oil commodities and provide people with their necessary goods. We have the opportunity to export, and therefore I ask exporters to be more active and try to create economic stability in the country,” he added.

EF/MA