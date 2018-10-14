Iran’s legal victory over U.S. in ICJ unrivaled: professor

TEHRAN – The legal success of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the United States was unprecedented in The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ), a University professor has said.

“This international legal effort should be pursued,” said Hassan Abedi Jafari, the former trade minister, IRNA reported on Sunday.

He added, “In my opinion, the words of [U.S. President Donald] Trump is more about the content of the dreams that he has at night and is unlikely to make his words functional. On the other hand, Trump does not have the power of making consensus against our country.”

MH/PA

