Iran says has no plan to have missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi has rejected the “groundless” concerns raised by certain Western countries about Iran’s missile program, saying the country has no plan to have missiles that are capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

In a Tuesday statement, Qassemi said there is no need to repeat that Iran’s missile program is totally deterrent in nature and is part of the country’s unstoppable defense program.

He made the remarks in reaction to comments made by the officials of certain Western countries as well as a request by the UK and France for a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the Islamic Republic’s missile program.

Iran definitely does not base its defense programs on the groundless, unfounded, and purposeful concerns of certain countries that are far from the region, Qassemi added.

“We deeply believe the expression of such concerns is not based on logical grounds, and is, more than anything, an offspring of Iranophobic policies and approaches pursued by certain countries and regimes in the world,” he noted.

“We don’t see our missile defense program in violation of any UN Security Council resolution, and those who claim otherwise are either unfamiliar with the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, or just seek to create sensitivity and tension against Iran without paying any attention to the resolution’s articles,” Qassemi explained.

In both cases, he said, the Islamic Republic condemns such an approach and considers it unconstructive and ineffective.

Qassemi addressed all the countries that have closed their eyes to the realities and the transparent and stabilizing policies of Iran by raising these wild assumptions and groundless excuses, and urged them not to sacrifice regional and international peace, stability, and security for the goals of others who think Iran’s constructive relations with regional and world countries are against their unilateralist policies and excessive demands.

The spokesman also called on European countries to behave in a more intelligent way than before.

In Iran’s transparent missile and defense policies, he said, there is no design and plan for having missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads, and there won’t be any in the future.

He also slammed Western countries for adopting double-standard policies, saying it is a source of regret that they take such belligerent stances against Iran’s peaceful defense program while they have remained silent towards some of their allies which have for years spent tens of billions of dollars to buy military equipment and launch round-the-clock attacks on another country, lay siege on millions of women, children, and innocent people suffering from drought and disease, and totally destroy their infrastructures.

(Source: mfa.ir)

