Qatar: Sanctions on Iran won’t bring positive results

TEHRAN – Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Wednesday that ending sanctions waivers on Iran’s oil exports by Washington would have an adverse impact on countries benefiting from Iranian oil, IRNA reported.

“In Qatar, we do not believe unilateral sanctions bring positive effects for crises which must be resolved through dialogue and dialogue only,” he said, Russia Today reported.

He maintained that the U.S. decision to end Iran’s oil waivers will deal a blow to the countries relying on the country’s oil.

PA/PA