Iran federation confirms Syria friendly match

TEHRAN – The Football Federation of Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has confirmed the friendly match with Syria in June.

The match has been scheduled for June 6 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, ffiri.ir wrote.

Team Melli will also face South Korea five days later at World Cup Stadium in Seoul.

Iran are without a coach since Carlos Queiroz left to take over as Colombia coach after Team Melli’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign in the United Arab Emirates in January earlier this year.

Under guidance of the Portuguese coach, Iran lost to Japan 3-0 in Asian Cup semi-finals.

Team Melli are preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that begin in the second half of this year.