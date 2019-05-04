Bust of actor Jamshid Mashayekhi set up in Tehran

TEHRAN – The Tehran Municipality has set up a bust of veteran actor Jamshid Mashayekhi near his house in the Velenjak neighborhood.

The bust was unveiled on Friday during a ceremony attended by Mashayekhi’s family, Tehran Mayor Piruz Hanachi and several art and cultural figures.

Sculptor Reza Hassanzadeh, a member of the Association of Iranian Sculptors, has made the bust based a portrait selected by Mashayekhi’s family.

Mashayekhi died on April 2 at the age of 85.

In addition, Jeem Street, the location of Mashayekhi’s house, was renamed after the legendary actor.

The Tehran City Council gave its approval to rename the street on April 7, a few days after the death of the actor.

Hanachi in his brief remarks said that honoring those who have made great efforts in promoting the culture of the country is a public duty.

Mashayekhi’s son Nader, a former conductor of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, Iranian House of Cinema director Manuchehr Shahsavari and Tehran City Council member Ahmad Masjed-Jamei were among the participating guests.

Photo: Members of Jamshid Mashayekhi’s family (C), Tehran Mayor Piruz Hanachi (R) and fans attend the unveiling ceremony of the legendary actor’s bust in the Velenjak neighborhood on May 3, 2019. (Hamshahri/Mehdi Bayat)

