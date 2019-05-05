Senior MP says Iran must hold talks with JCPOA parties on 20% nuclear fuel

TEHRAN – Chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said on Saturday that Iran needs to commence a new round of negotiations with JCPOA parties about production of nuclear fuel to purity of 20 percent.

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh made the remarks in reaction to Washington’s Friday announcement about banning exports of heavy water and any further uranium enrichment from Iran.

“Iran must start fresh talks with JCPOA members and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for production of 20-percent modern nuclear fuel,” the top parliamentarian suggested.

As he described, the U.S. intends to halt the development of Iran’s nuclear industry via imposing new sanctions; however, Iran has remained committed to the JCPOA, expecting removal of sanctions.

“According to the JCPOA, Iran is authorized to export its nuclear productions to Russia and Oman and continue importing raw materials under the supervision of the Agency, but the U.S. recent decision is intended to push Iran’s nuclear industry into recession,” he explained.

“Iran has the ability and the permission to produce 20-percent modern nuclear fuel,” he underlined.

MH/PA