Riyadh failed to fulfil promise regarding Mina incident: Qazi Askar

TEHRAN – Ali Qazi Askar, the Leader’s former representative for Hajj affairs, says Tehran has recently sent a letter to Riyadh to remind the Saudi kingdom of its promise to pay damages to the families of victims of the tragic Mina incident.

Qazi Askar said so far Saudi Arabia has failed to pay any compensation to families of victims of the incident, Tasnim reported.

A tragic human crush during the Hajj rituals in 2015 killed thousands of pilgrims in Mina.

Saudi authorities gave an initial tally of 770 deaths and then stopped updating that figure, even as official counts from individual countries whose nationals had died in the incident rose to the thousands in total.

