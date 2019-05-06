Three senior MPs urge retaliatory actions in response to U.S. violation of JCPOA

TEHRAN – Three Iranian parliamentarians have called on the government to take a tougher line against the United States, which has unilaterally withdrawn from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Speaking in separate interviews with Iran Press on Sunday, the MPs criticized the United States’ maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic, especially its violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear agreement.

“I think the experience of 40 years of the Islamic Revolution has proven beyond any doubt that U.S. intentions [towards Iran] are always malevolent and never bona fide. America has never honored the [multilateral] agreements that it has signed, and it has never honored the pledges and promises that it has made,” said Rahim Zare’, a member of the Majlis Economic Committee.

The senior MP called on the government to take commensurate reciprocal action in relation to abrogation and dishonoring of the JCPOA by the United States.

“The Iranian people certainly support such an approach; the government must take a much tougher line on those countries abrogating or dishonoring the multilateral nuclear agreement. If the government did this, the entire nation and the families of the martyrs of the Revolution will be much more satisfied. This is what the nation wants,” he added.

Ahmad Anaraki Mohammadi, another member of the economic committee, said Iran is a resourceful country and can use all its capacities against the U.S.

Pointing to the “awful record of the U.S. and the European Union” regarding the JCPOA, Anaraki Mohammadi said the Iranian people expect their government to “respond appropriately” to the dishonoring of the JCPOA, and to have a specific plan to deal with the situation.

“The government should raise public awareness about the real issues regarding the JCPOA, in order to put people’s mind at ease and allay their concerns,” the MP suggested.

Anaraki Mohammadi went on to say, “It means that the Iranian government should make it clear whether it wants to stay in or leave the JCPOA. It’s a big question and the Iranian public deserves to know the answer to that question and the government should let the people know.”

Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, who is a member of the parliament’s presiding board, also said it was time Iran did something serious and practical in response to U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA and Europe’s inaction vis-a-vis Washington’s undermining of the multilateral agreement.

Ghazizadeh Hashemi called on the government to react to Europe’s lack of action, and its failure to meet its obligations under the multilateral accord.

Almost a year has passed since the United States withdrew from the multilateral nuclear deal with Iran but during this time, Europeans have been unable to take practical and tangible steps to protect Iranian interests, he stated.

He pointed out that the JCPOA was not merely an independent legal agreement but it was the result of a political agreement between Tehran and the big powers.

“It has been clear for now that Europe is not willing to meet its obligations under the JCPOA and there is no hope that Europeans will undertake practical action to save the deal despite their promises,” he added.

