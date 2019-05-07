Iran, Kazakhstan call for expansion of ports, maritime co-op

TEHRAN - Kazakh Ambassador to Tehran Askhat Orazbay and Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Head Mohammad Rastad met on Tuesday to discuss expansion of cooperation in maritime, ports, transit and transportation.

After the meeting, Rastad said Kazakhstan is keen on promoting economic relations with Iran, emphasizing that the development and strengthening of bilateral ties in various fields is in line with the interests of both countries, the official website of PMO published.

The Iranian deputy minister of roads and urban development welcomed Kazakh companies’ investment in Iran’s ports and maritime projects.

He further mentioned a shipping agreement between the two countries, saying that implementation of such agreements would be a big step in developing the two sides’ maritime and port relations.

The Kazakh ambassador for his part underlined the two countries’ great potentials for strengthening trade and economic relations, especially in maritime and port fields.

Expressing his country’s interest in investment in Iran’s ports and maritime projects and development plans, he mentioned the capacities and potentials of Iranian ports including Amir-Abad Port, Shahid Rajaee Port and Chabahar Port, and stated: "Certainly, with expert reviews and studies, we will give especial attention to the investment opportunities in these ports.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Kazakh official mentioned his country’s investments in some of China’s ports and noted that Kazakh companies are well capable in constructing siloes and storages in port areas.

Orazby invited the PMO head to attend the Seventh Iran-Kazakhstan joint ports and maritime committee meeting which is due to be held in Aktau Port in Kazakhstan.

