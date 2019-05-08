Pakistan determined to complete IP pipeline, PM Khan says

TEHRAN – Pakistan is determined on completing the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline known as IP pipeline which is aimed to send Iranian gas to Pakistan, IRNA reported, quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying on Tuesday.

“Coordinating with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pakistan will take the necessary steps to complete the IP gas pipeline project.” Khan said.

Local media reported on Tuesday that Khan had issued fresh directives to relevant Pakistani authorities on the completion of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, also known as the peace pipeline.

The official also called on Pakistani Foreign Ministry for taking necessary measures to solve the issues regarding the project through mutual understanding and reconciliation.

The prime minister said Tehran and Islamabad should work jointly and review the agreed price of the gas and also complete the project.

He further blamed U.S. sanctions as the main hurdle in the way of the completion of the IP projects.

Near 20 years after the initiation of talks over the peace gas pipeline, beginning as the Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project, and despite the fact that Iran has completed its part of the pipeline in its territory, Pakistan has fallen behind the target to take delivery of gas, initially scheduled for 2014.

The joint project was launched in 2010 and aims to construct 1,800 kilometers (over 1,100 miles) of pipeline from Iran to Pakistan. Iran plans to deliver 21.5 mcm/d of gas to Pakistan through the project.

EF/MA