Bauhaus University to celebrate centenary with workshops in Isfahan

TEHRAN – A team of artists and graphic designers from Bauhaus University Weimar, will be in Isfahan next week to celebrate the centenary of the famous German art school by organizing several workshops in the central Iranian city.

René Schwolow, Adrian Palko, Susann Paduch, Aryan Khosravani, Kristian Gohlke, Anne Marx, and Christina Much will be holding the workshops named “Manifest of Practice” at Isfahan’s Safavi House from May 13 to 18.

The workshops will center on graphic design, industrial design and architecture.

The participants will receive a certificate from Bauhaus University at the end of the workshops.

The university is currently marking its centennial by organizing similar programs in a number of German cities and several countries across the world.

German architect Walter Gropius (1883-1969) founded Bauhaus University one hundred years ago. This prestigious school of art and design still plays host to design, teaching, research and study.

Photo: A view of Bauhaus University Weimar, Germany.

