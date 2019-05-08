NIDC to dig 23 wells in South Azadegan Oilfield by Mar. 2020

TEHRAN- National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) will dig 23 new wells in South Azadegan Oilfield by the end of current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020), according to a director in NIDC.

Jahangir Shojaei, the director of project to dig the mentioned wells, said that despite the problems caused by the recent floods in the oil-rich regions which led to the halt in the operation of several drilling rigs in the field, efforts are being made to complete the project according to the schedule, Shana reported.

He said over 75,000 meters of drilling have been already conducted in the project and 19 wells are now ready for oil extraction.

South Azadegan is one of five major oilfields Iran shares with Iraq at the western part of Iran’s southwestern region of Karoun, known as West Karoun fields.

West Karoun holds great importance for the country’s oil industry since according to the latest studies, its in-situ deposit is estimated to be 67 billion barrels containing both light and heavy crude oils, and therefore it could have a big impact on Iran’s oil output increases in the future.

With the fields fully operational, their output could add 1.2 million bpd to the country’s oil production capacity.

Having an estimated 67 billion barrels of in-situ oil, West Karoun fields definitely deserve the spotlight which has been put on them recently.

