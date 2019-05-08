Peterborough defender Tafazolli on Persepolis’s radar: report

TEHRAN - Peterborough United defender Ryan Tafazolli is reportedly a target for Iranian football giants Persepolis.

The center-back Tafazolli has left the Championship side following the expiry of his contract.

Persepolis have set their sight on signing Tafazolli since Shoja Khalilzadeh will reportedly leave the club in the summer to join a Qatari club. Mohammad Naderi will likely return to his Belgian club Kortrijk.

Tafazolli, 27, originally joined the Southampton Academy in 2005. He went on to captain the successful Under-18 youth team and also the reserve team.

Tafazolli, who was born in England, has an Iranian citizenship and is eligible to play for Iran.

Persepolis prepare for the winning Iran Professional League for the third time in a row.

The club’s officials are going to extend Branko Ivankovic’s current deal for three more years in the Iranian team.