Iran 3x3 basketball team advance to 2019 FISU University World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s Azad University 3x3 basketball team booked a place at the 2019 FISU University World Cup - 3x3 in Xiamen which will be held in October-November.

The Iranian team lost to Chinese Taipei A 15-6 in the final match on Saturday.

Chinese Taipei B also defeated China B in the bronze medal match.

Azad University of Iran earned four successive wins in the competition which was held at Kinmen, Chinese Taipei.

The Iranian team narrowly defeated China’s representative 14-13 in their first match and then beat Mongolian university 19-12.

Azad University also defeated a team from Chinese Taipei 8-5 and registered their fourth win against Hong Kong’s basketball team, where the Iranian team beat them 19-13.

A total of 20 elite university teams took part in the competition.

The top two teams advanced to the 2019 FISU University World Cup - 3x3 in Xiamen, in October-November.