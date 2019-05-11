Iran Professional League title still undecided

TEHRAN - The Iran Professional League (IPL) title is still undecided between Persepolis and Sepahan football teams.

Persepolis were held to a 1-1 draw against Machine Sazi in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in front of 60,000 spectators.

Jai Quitongo silenced the stadium in the 16th minute after the Scottish striker coolly chipped the ball past Persepolis goalkeeper Bozidar Radosevic.

Persepolis dominated the match but their strikers failed to capitalize on their chances.

With 10 minutes remaining, Persepolis striker Mario Budimir was brought down in the penalty area and Ali Alipour equalized the match from the penalty spot.

In Mashhad, Padideh drew 1-1 with Sepahan. Amin Ghaseminejhad scored from the penalty spot in the 5th minute and Ali Ghorbani leveled the match with a header in the 53rd minute.

In Abadan, Esteghlal and Sanat Naft football teams played out a goalless draw. Esteghlal have no chance of winning the IPL title.

Week 29 Results:

- Persepolis 1 – 1 Machine Sazi

- Sepidrood 1 – 3 Nassaji

- Zob Ahan 3 – 1 Foolad

- Padideh 1 – 1 Sepahan

- Tractor Sazi 1 – 1 Pars Jonoubi

- Esteghlal Khuzestan 1 – 2 Saipa

- Sanat Naft 0 – 0 Esteghlal

- Paykan 1 - 0 Naft Masjed Soleyman

Persepolis remain top of the table with 58 points, three points ahead of Sepahan.

Esteghlal and Padideh are third and fourth with 54 and 53 points respectively.

On Thursday, Persepolis will meet Pars Jonoubi in Abadan and could win the title with even a draw.

Sepahan will host already-relegated Esteghlal Khuzestan in Isfahan and will win the title if they win their match and Persepolis lose to Pars Jonoubi.