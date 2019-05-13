Report on U.S. human rights violations handed to Majlis presiding board

TEHRAN – The Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has submitted its first report on the United States’ human rights violations to the parliament’s presiding board, committee chairman Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said on Monday.

Falahatpisheh said the committee has 15 bills on its agenda against U.S. actions during the past year which urge the government to pursue the required measures, Mehr reported.

“Bills such as those about the U.S. role in violating human rights issues concerning Iranians, its role in cyber terrorism, etc. are also among the bills being addressed by the committee,” the lawmaker added.

In mid-April, the parliamentary committee approved a bill in retaliation to U.S. designation of the IRGC as a terrorist group. The parliament then ratified the generalities of the bill. Iranian lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of the 13-article bill to counter the U.S. measure.

Parliament members also prepared a bill, calling on Islamic companies to boycott the American Incorporation, Apple Company on April 16.

According to reports, this is the first time that a comprehensive measure is being documented by the parliamentary committee to prove that the U.S., which claims to be a defender of human rights, is the main violator of it.

MH/PA