Tehran to host two cultural events on Imam Ali (AS)

TEHRAN – Tehran centers will be hosting a meeting and a book exhibition to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (AS).

A number of Iranian scholars will come together during a session this afternoon at the Iranian Society of Cultural Works and Luminaries to review Persian literary works in prose and verse on Imam Ali (AS).

Literati Hassan Bolkhari, Mehdi Mohaqeq, Ahmad Tamimdari and Ali Musavi Garmarudi are scheduled to deliver speeches during the meeting.

In addition, the public library of Hosseinieh Ershad, a major religious and cultural center in Tehran, will hold an exhibition of books on Imam Ali (AS), his companions and the Nahj ul-Balagha, which contains his sermons, letters and short sayings.

Some of the reference books from the library will also be put on view at the exhibition, which will be held from May 25 to June 3.

Photo: A poster for a meeting that the Iranian Society of Cultural Works and Luminaries plans to organized about Imam Ali (AS).

