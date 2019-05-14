Monthly passenger car imports down 67% year on year

TEHRAN- Iran’s imports of passenger cars during the first Iranian calendar month of Farvardin (March 21-April 20, 2019) fell 67 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, Tasnim news agency reported citing the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

The IRICA data show that the country imported 330 passenger cars from South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Germany and China in the first month of this year.

As previously announced by Iran’s Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry, Iranian carmakers manufactured 42,623 vehicles in Farvardin of this year.

The ministry’s data show that car manufacturing in Iran has fallen 47.2 percent in the first month of this year from 80,794 cars manufactured in the same month of the previous year.

