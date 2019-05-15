Persepolis, Sepahan vying for title in IPL's final weekend

TEHRAN - Both Persepolis and Sepahan are trying to be winners of this season’s Iran Professional League (IPL) title but only one team will be lifting the trophy on Thursday.

Branko Ivankovic’s team can win the title for the third time in a row with even a draw against Pars Jonoubi in Abadan.

Sepahan must defeat already-relegated Esteghlal Khuzestan if they want to keep their hopes alive to win the IPL title for the sixth time.

Persepolis lead the table with 58 points, three points ahead of Sepahan.

Another Iranian popular football team Esteghlal, who are third in the table, will also try to book a place at the AFC Champions League’s next season. The Blues will host Sepidrood, who need a win to avoid relegation.

Padideh, as one of the best teams in the current season, will face Machine Sazi in Tabriz. Yayha Golmohammadi’s team have a chance of winning a place at the AFC Champions League.

Furthermore, Saipa will play Sanat Naft in Abadan, Nassaji host Paykan, Naft Masjed Soleyman meet Zob Ahan and Foolad face Tractor Sazi.