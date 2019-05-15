Film Museum of Iran to offer free admission on Intl. Museum Day 

TEHRAN – The Film Museum of Iran in Tehran along with other museums in the country will offer free admission on Saturday to observe International Museum Day.

International Museum Day has been celebrated worldwide since 1977 on or about May 18 to highlight the importance of museums and the challenges they face.

The Film Museum of Iran is located on Vali-e Asr Avenue in the Bagh Ferdows neighborhood.

Photo: A view of the Film Museum of Iran.

