Tehran exports $84m of handicrafts

TEHRAN – Handicrafts exports from Tehran province reached some $84.12 million during the previous Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20), Mehr reported.

The figure shows a 36% year-on-year growth in comparison with the year before, when some $62 million worth of handicrafts were exported from the Iranian capital, said Mohammad Enshaei, the provincial tourism chief.

Italy, Austria, Germany, France, Russia, Armenia, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, Iraq, Kuwait and Qatar were the main importers during the period, the official said.

Traditional glassware, mosaic, woodwork, hand-woven textile and rugs constituted majority of Tehran’s exports of handicrafts, he added.

Iran’s handicrafts exports reached $190 million in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2018), showing 11 percent growth year on year.

Over two million artisans are currently working in various fields of handicrafts across the country.

