Persepolis lift IPL title for third successive year

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team claimed Iran Professional League (IPL) for the third time in a row on Thursday.

Mario Budimir scored the winning goal in the 41st minute in Jam’s Takhti Stadium to give Persepolis a hard-fought win over Pars Jonoubi.

Branko Ivankovic became the first coach in Iran’s league to win three successive title with a team.

Persepolis claimed the title with 61 points, three points ahead of Sepahan.

Esteghlal and Padideh came third and fourth with 57 and 56 points, respectively.

Persepolis captain Jalal Hosseini also is the most-decorated football player in IPL with seven titles.

He claimed three titles in a row with Persepolis as well as three titles with Sepahan and one title with Saipa.

At the end of the competition, Esteghlal Khuzestan and Sepidrood were relegated from the Iran Professional League.

IPL Weekend Results:

- Machine Sazi 1 – 2 Padideh

- Saipa 0 – 3 Sanat Naft

- Naft Masjed Soleyman 2 – 2 Zob Ahan

- Sepahan 2 -0 Esteghlal Khuzestan

- Nassaji 2 – 0 Paykan

- Foolad 2 – 2 Tractor Sazi

- Esteghlal 2 – 1 Sepidrood