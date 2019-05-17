238 production units to back online in Tehran Province by Mar. 2020

TEHRAN- The head of Tehran Province Management and Planning Organization said that some 238 production units in the province will come back to the production cycle by the end of current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

Nematollah Torki said these units will restart their activity through receiving required working capital, IRNA reported on Thursday.

Also as previously announced by Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani, some 2,200 industrial units will come back to the production cycle by the end of current Iranian year.

The minister said that last year, 1,900 inactive units were planned to restart activity, but the planning came true for 1,700 units and led to creation of 28,000 jobs.

He further said, “We have some plans for removing the problems of the units which are facing serious challenges.”

There are some units that enjoy high potential and capacities, but due to some problems such as inadequate working capital they cannot work with full capacity, the minister noted, adding, “Our priority in the current year is to facilitate the condition for such units.”

As previously announced by Deputy Industry Minister Mohsen Salehinia, during the current year the government plans to provide facilities under the framework of subsidies for projects with more than 60 percent of physical development, to supply working capital of firms, to renovate production units and etc.

He said that 360 trillion rials (about $857.1 million) of facilities will be granted to the industrial units in this year in the framework of production flourishing plan.

MA/MA