Water recycling atop agenda of biotech development center

TEHRAN — Biotech development center (BioDC) at science and technology vice-presidency is seriously following up on developing techniques and technologies for recycling water, IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Water recycling, also referred to as water reuse or water reclamation, is an effective method of treating captured or conveyed wastewater and redistributing it to benefit other water-dependent applications.

Iran, a country located in an arid and semi-arid area, is suffering long-term and short-term water shortages and managing available water resources must become a priority for such a country, the report added.

Despite recent rainfalls and sharp rises in precipitations received almost nationwide, prolonged and persistent drought resulted in depletion of underground water resources and dryness of wetlands and rivers, will not be addressed in such a short time span.

While dams and wetlands are reportedly filled with water following recent precipitation in the current water year (starting on September 2018) temperature rise during summer and high evaporation rate in the country can still cause water shortages in the years to come.

Inter-basin water transfer projects and setting up desalination plants can to some extent alleviate water shortages in some drought-ridden regions, however, they are not cost-effective, environmental friendly options.

Benefits of recycling water

The most common form of recycling, is industrial recycling. This allows us to use water for things like cooling in homes and vehicles. Recycling water also prevents it from being removed from natural habitats, like forest and wetlands that rely on it for survival.

According to the sciencing.com while wastewater can be severely damaging to rivers and oceans, the Environmental Protection Agency advises that recycled water often contains properties that are extremely beneficial to irrigating and fertilizing fields. Recycled water often contains high levels of nitrogen, which, while bad for aquatic life, is a required nutrient for plants.

Recycled water can also help improve wetlands. Wetlands provide many benefits to the environment, such as housing wildlife, diminishing floods, improving the quality of the water and providing a safe breeding ground for fish populations. Many times, recycled water can be added to the dried wetlands, helping them to once again thrive into a lush habitat.

Moreover, taking water from the rivers and oceans to use for things such as irrigation means using up part of the drinking water supply. Recycling water and using that instead, minimizes the potential loss of drinking water. This leaves the maximum amount of water possible for future generations to use for their drinking needs.

The need to recycle our wastewater is becoming more important than ever, as water shortages continue to spread throughout the world – and not just in low income countries. In fact, recycling is one of the best ways to make a positive impact on our planet. This means that taking necessary steps are vital for preserving life here on Earth.

